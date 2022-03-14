South Africa

Fifty steel railings stolen from Durban piers

14 March 2022 - 11:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Forty railings were stolen from New Pier at Wedge Beach and 10 were taken from North Beach Pier.
Image: supplied

Fifty steel railings were stolen from two popular Durban piers, apparently without anyone noticing their removal.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE the city did not know how the perpetrators of this “serious crime operate” and asked people with information to report it to law enforcement.

There have been rumours on social media that law enforcement had been removed from Durban's beachfront, the city's biggest tourist hotspot.

However, Mayisela dismissed this.  

“Security was never removed from the beachfront. We have security personnel that patrol the beach daily. Security personnel are also stationed at the Point to Ushaka Beach (Vukasizwe).”

He confirmed that 40 railings were stolen from New Pier at Wedge Beach and 10 from North Beach Pier.

“The matter was reported to beach management. The railings will be replaced.”

TimesLIVE

