Durban procures leak detector to tackle city’s water challenges

There maybe light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to Durban’s water woes.

The eThekwini municipality announced on Sunday that efforts to procure a satellite leak detector are at an advanced stage and would help to detect leaks in the city.

Communities have often been left without water for days at a time due to failing infrastructure, sparking anger and frustration.

“The detector will be a game changer for the city as it will help provide solutions to water challenges,” said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

“This will assist to increase revenue by reducing water wasted through leaks,” he said.