Zandile Gumede leading the pack for ANC regional chair position, claim supporters

Supporters of embattled former eThekwini mayor and corruption-accused Zandile Gumede claim she is leading the pack in the race for the hotly contested ANC regional chairperson post.

Njabulo Mchunu, spokesperson for Gumede's supporters, addressed the media outside the Durban high court on Monday after the appearance of Gumede and her 17 co-accused in the R320m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) corruption case.

Mchunu claimed Gumede remained the front-runner for the position.

“More than 70% of the branches in eThekwini have nominated mam' Gumede for the chairperson of the ANC and she will be elected as the chairperson of the ANC in the region come conference.”

With the ANC's 55th national elective conference set for December, KwaZulu-Natal has yet to wrap up its regional conferences, with eThekwini, the province's largest region, having postponed the conference twice.

But for Gumede, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature, the regional conference is overshadowed by her corruption trial to be heard from July 18 to August 31.