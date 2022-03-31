Municipality: Moses Mabhida SkyCar may not be fixed any time soon

As stadiums reopen to supporters for domestic football matches, the eThekwini municipality has provided an update on Moses Mabhida Stadium’s SkyCar, which has been broken for years.

The SkyCar is a glass-encased lift that travels up the iconic arch over the stadium to a viewing platform.

It was a popular tourist attraction at Durban's state of the art 2010 Fifa World Cup semifinal venue, but the lift has not been functional since it broke down in 2018.

The SkyCar platform offer excellent views of Durban and the architecturally pleasing stadium.

But it does not seem that football supporters and tourists headed for the coastal city as lockdown restrictions continue to ease will be able to use the SkyCar any time soon.

Reports have estimated the costs of the repairs are at least R15m.

TimesLIVE has learnt that another cause for the delay in fixing the SkyCar is that some of the parts that are needed have to come from overseas. But the arrival of Covid-19 and hard lockdowns made it difficult for the parts to be imported.

EThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE the municipality has received a detailed plan on how to fix it but could not give a time frame for when it could be executed.

“Please note there are processes that are under way to get the SkyCar up and running,” Mayisela said.

“We fully understand the lengthy period it is taking for it to operate but we must be mindful of the fact that service providers are overseas and we need to follow protocols governing the usage of public money to a 'T'.

“We are therefore appealing to be given space to execute this mammoth task.”

Mayisela could not divulge the amount of revenue the municipality has lost over the four years that the SkyCar has not been functioning.

Apart from having been used as the home ground for Durban Premiership team AmaZulu, and a preferred venue for Bafana Bafana matches and the Premier Soccer League's cup finals, Moses Mabhida Stadium is also a finish line for the down Comrades Marathon.

