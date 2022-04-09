eThekwini ANC says it will allow votes from women’s and youth leagues

The ANC eThekwini regional conference will include delegates from the women's and youth leagues who are entitled to vote, despite both structures not being in good standing.

Kwazi Mshengu, convener of the task team responsible for the conference preparations, said the factions contesting for leadership positions had raised questions about the validity of votes from the leagues.

The women's league in eThekwini is understood to be behind the RET faction's Zandile Gumede as regional chair, while the youth league is split between her slate and that of Cyril Ramaphosa backer Thabani Nyawose.

Shortly before conference proceedings began on Saturday, Mshengu said the leagues would be allowed to vote.