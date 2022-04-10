Stalemate over credentials at eThekwini ANC conference

In 2019 — the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) disbanded the eThekwini regional executive committee (REC) and a regional task team (RTT) was established.

While the structure’s main task was to take the region to conference — some delegates at the plenary conference argued that it should be given voting status — as interim structures have been allowed to vote in other provinces however there is no precedence in KwaZulu-Natal.

“In 2018 we went to the provincial conference led by the task team that was led by comrade Mabuyakhulu and comrade Zikalala. That provincial task team did not vote in a provincial conference. So we have been following a clear trend that our understanding is that the task team of the ANC does not have a voting status,” said Mshengu.

Precedence cited by those who argued for the RTT to be given voting status included provinces like Mpumalanga where the task team have been allowed to vote. However Mshengu said in KwaZulu-Natal the decision lies with the province’s leadership.

“Now our issue is that there is no national decision as far as we know that the task team votes, so if Mpumalanga decided to allow a task team to vote it cannot be a precedent that applies to KZN because KZN has a decision, a PEC decision.

“We have been saying that. You know the credentials debate started at 11pm until 4.30am, because we wanted to be patient with comrades, explain and explain over and over again in the quest obviously to try and protect the conference from collapsing, but we have been explaining it,” Mshengu said.