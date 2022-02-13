'Trigger happy' cops arrested in Mutale and Brakpan

A Limpopo policeman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting two people at a vehicle crash scene while a Brakpan officer is charged with the discharge of a firearm for randomly firing gunshots in a tavern.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa on Sunday said both officers were arrested.

She said a sergeant from Thohoyandou LCRC was a passenger in a car his son was driving on Mutale's main road on Saturday.

“When they reached the Mutale shopping complex, they were bumped by a white Isuzu bakkie. The sergeant drew his service pistol and fired shots at the bakkie. He shot two people, who were on the back of the bakkie. All victims were admitted at Donald Fraser Hospital. The suspect was arrested. He was off duty,” Langa said.