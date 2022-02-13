Sirino expected to miss Sundowns’ Caf Champions League clash with Al Ahly after undergoing surgery

“So we are hoping that when we come back from Al Ahly he will be in a very good space to assist the team going forward. We wish him a speedy recovery; he is a very important member of our team.” The 30-year-old Uruguayan caught the forehead of Eid Abakar Mugadam flush in the face in a nasty clash in the Group A fixture at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace. He was taken to hospital in Rustenburg during the match but later travelled back after the game with his teammates to Chloorkop, before undergoing surgery on Saturday.

The loss of Sirino for the next few weeks is tempered slightly by the rapid progress of new Bolivian signing Erwin Saavedra, who made a very brief debut off the bench on Friday. The Bolivia national team use him as a right wingback, but the Sundowns technical team see him as a playmaker, running the game behind the forwards.

He can also play on the left wing, adding to his value and offering Sundowns plenty of quality cover in positions where they might need assistance if and when injuries and suspension mount towards the end of the season. “I think he’ll be able to settle in quickly. I remember when Leonardo Castro came, he didn’t take very long either,” added Mngqithi.

Sundowns are next in action on Monday night in a DStv Premiership clash at Baroka FC, before they travel to Sudan to face Al Merreikh on Saturday. They will then travel further north to Egypt for the following weekend’s fixture.

TimesLIVE