'We want death penalty for trigger-happy cop'

The family of two men - one of them killed when a police officer allegedly shot at them in his tavern - are calling for the death penalty for the cop.

Oscar Mkhabele, 23, from Makosha village, near Giyani, Limpopo, was killed after he allegedly reported an ongoing fight to the tavern employee, who later called the owner.

Mkhabele's brother Khulani, 26, was shot and injured. He is recovering at a provincial hospital in Polokwane.

Their uncle Khazamula Mkhabele, 69, said Modjadjiskloof-based police captain Dennis Ngunyule, 55, who is accused of shooting his nephews, should not be allowed back into any society.

"Our wish is that the man should be killed. It's a pity there is no longer a death penalty. He deserves a death penalty because he shot at my nephews without provocation.

"The police officer is trigger happy and he should be hanged or locked in jail forever. We had expected a lot from Oscar as a young person and now he was killed for nothing," Mkhabele said.

He said Oscar, a local taxi driver, had just knocked off from work and came home to fetch his brother to hang out in the village.

"They went to the police officer's tavern. While they were there, a woman came looking for her husband. Upon finding him, a fight broke out between the couple. Then Oscar approached the cashier to call the owner to quell the fight.