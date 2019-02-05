Julius Malema's lawyer Tumi Mokwena 'shot at farm workers randomly'

One of the Zebediela farmworkers, who lost his middle finger after a shooting incident, has accused EFF leader Julius Malema's lawyer Tumi Mokwena of shooting at workers randomly without being provoked.

Security supervisor at Zebediela Citrus, Klaas Mboweni, told the Polokwane high court that Mokwena didn't fire a warning shot before aiming at the workers.

He took the stand in the trial of Mokwena, who is facing four counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot four farmworkers over salary disputes at a citrus farm in Zebediela, outside Lebowakgomo, in June 2017.

"I was standing in front of the workers who were chanting and calling for Mokwena to come out of the boardroom.

"While I was busy negotiating for workers to make way for Mokwena, I suddenly heard a gunshot coming from behind.

"When I looked back to probe who fired the shot, I saw Mokwena and I realised I had been shot," he said.

Mboweni said he saw few workers fall down after being shot by Mokwena.

"He continued firing at workers and walked past between those who were shot and lying down. He fired more than five shots during the incident," he said.

Mboweni told the court that he underwent finger amputation after the shooting.

Mokwena, who represented himself in the high court, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.