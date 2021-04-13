Police killing of Daunte Wright near Minneapolis sparks second night of unrest

The police chief of a Minneapolis suburb where a young black man was shot to death by police during a traffic stop, sparking two nights of civil unrest, said on Monday the officer in question apparently drew her gun instead of her Taser by mistake when she opened fire.

Judging from an initial review of police video footage of officers' fatal encounter on Sunday with Daunte Wright, 20, in the town of Brooklyn Center, Police Chief Tim Gannon said the shooting seemed to be unintentional.

“This appears to me, from what I viewed and the officers' reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright,” the chief told a news briefing on Monday.

The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, confirming in an autopsy the slain motorist, who police said was pulled over for of an expired vehicle registration, was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

During a memorial vigil on Monday evening at the spot where Wright was killed, relatives remembered him as a good-natured father who worked multiple jobs to support his 2-year-old son, and they rejected the notion that a mere accident was to blame for his death.