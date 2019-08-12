SA's sleuth Joyce Buthelezi with 100% conviction success

Since becoming an investigator in 2002, Buthelezi has never lost a single case she investigated. Yes, not one suspect escaped conviction from Buthelezi's cases.

The Pietermaritzburg-born Buthelezi was raised in a religious family and her father Kwazikwakhe Zondi was a priest.

"My dad was a very good man. He died in 2007. I learned a lot from him. He would accept and take care of people the way they were. That thing got into me.

"My dad was a role model. I have never seen a man like my father. He taught me that life is not about what you want. Life is about the impact that you have to the person next to you, who needs you the most," Buthelezi said.

This experience created an intense desire in her to serve people.

She dreamt of becoming a social worker to enable her to follow her father's footstep.

After finishing her matric in 1985 she had to find a job that would enable her to get paid immediately. The best job was being a police officer and she joined in 1986.

Her plan was to work for a few years as a police officer and then later return to pursue her dream job.

"With little pay, being a cop became such as an exciting job for me and I could not leave it. We were a family in the police force. We never thought of any other thing but to serve," she said.

Buthelezi initially worked at charge office, guarding gates and also worked as a court orderly. After her husband's death she moved to the detectives unit.

She started to work specifically on cases in which women and children were violated.

In 2005, she was promoted to captain and worked at the Jeppe police station, in Johannesburg.

In 2010 she became part of a unit focusing on sexual offences and violence against children. The unit was based in Braamfontein.

At the time, Buthelezi and her team of investigators served nine police stations.

She cracked the case of one of the most ruthless rapists that the country had seen, Mlungisi Mtshali. Mtshali had raped 20 students from different universities.