'Deputy principal's alleged killers were paid R30,000 for the hit'

A self-confessed dagga dealer told the North Gauteng High Court yesterday that three men accused of killing a Duduza, Ekurhuleni, school deputy principal had confided in him about the murder.

Bheki Buthelezi – testifying at the trial of Doctor Gabriel Moagi, 46, Bongani Simangaliso Nkosi, 27, and Spemathi Diko, 24 – said the trio told him about killing Mswati Hubert Nyembe four hours after the murder.

Nyembe was attacked at Edalinceba primary school where he was deputy principal in September 2017.

Moagi, Nkosi and Diko face charges of murder and three counts of pointing a firearm.

Moagi further faces a charge of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Doctor, Bongani and Mtetezi [Spemathi] approached me while I was selling marijuana in KwaThema on September 26 2017,” Buthelezi said.

He said Nkosi asked if he could borrow R450 from him with a promise to pay it back later that day.

“Bongani said they needed it because they wanted to go and “hit a head” [handle business],” he said.

Buthelezi said the trio returned four hours later with a wad of cash in their possession.