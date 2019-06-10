Family lashes at police after paramedic is shot dead at accident scene

The family of well-known Mpumalanga paramedic and businessman Mervyn Masher wants justice after he was fatally shot by police when he stopped to assist in an accident.

According to the Masher family, their son was allegedly executed by a “trigger-happy officer” who, “without a threat”, shot him in the head early on Sunday morning in Mbombela.

They say Masher and his wife were on their way to buy food when they came across an accident involving a biker and two cars. They decided to help the crash victims.

“We would like to state that our son, a golfer, paramedic and a father of three was traveling towards Nelspruit with his wife wearing their pajamas when they came across the accident on the R40 road.

"A trained paramedic, Masher stopped and asked for surgical gloves from other paramedics to assist. While assisting an argument ensured between the bikers who were returning from the bikers' rally and other people.

"Without posing a threat the officer shot him in the head and he died on the scene,” family spokesperson Mario Pillay said.