Mokgoro backers vow to vote against move to oust him

Premier digs in after North West ANC ordered him to go

As premier Job Mokgoro continues to block the ANC process to remove him, his backers within the party and opposition political parties in the North West have indicated that they would oppose his removal should the governing party resort to a motion of no confidence .



This comes as the ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in the troubled province unveiled its veteran Bushy Maape as the new premier-elect, as it accused Mokgoro of refusing to consult and/or tow party line in the running of the provincial administration...