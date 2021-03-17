I take responsibility for all my Prasa decisions, Dipuo Peters tells state capture inquiry

Former minister Dipuo Peters failed to appoint a permanent CEO for Prasa despite a recommendation by the board to do so — but said she had no regrets.

She also fired the Prasa board weeks before she was sacked, but for that, too, Peters is standing her ground.

In fact, on her removal of the Prasa board in March 2017, Peters believes it should have been done in 2016.

If the commission is of the view that Peters' decisions on both the appointment of the CEO and the sacking of the board were ill-advised and irrational, as per proposition by evidence leader advocate Vas Soni SC, then let her be nailed to the cross, she said.

Peters was concluding her testimony at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

She was mainly grilled on her decision to dismiss the Prasa board that was led by Popo Molefe on March 8 2017.

At the time, Peters would be axed as minister three weeks later by then trigger-happy and scandal-prone president Jacob Zuma.

This, according to evidence leader Soni, makes Peters' decision appear as one she took under pressure.