Taxi drivers apprehend cops for dealing in dagga
Six Gauteng police officers have been arrested for dealing in dagga and possession of drugs.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the officers were arrested in Vereeniging on Friday.
Muridili said police from the local police station and the Sedibeng district had accompanied Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to the taxi rank when the bust happened.
“When they arrived at the taxi rank, the taxi operators had stopped two unmarked police vehicles from leaving the rank,” said Muridili.
“The two vehicles are allocated to Sedibeng’s visible policing task team. They [the taxi operators] accused the police officers of distributing drugs at that taxi rank.”
Muridili said a search ensued. “The police searched the vehicles and found a container with Mandrax, crystal meth, dagga and 62 packets of nyaope as well as different registration numbers,” Muridili said.
“Six members — a sergeant and five constables — were immediately placed under arrest. They will be charged with dealing in dagga and possession of drugs. They will be appearing in court soon.”
TimesLIVE
