Taxi drivers apprehend cops for dealing in dagga

Six Gauteng police officers have been arrested for dealing in dagga and possession of drugs.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the officers were arrested in Vereeniging on Friday.

Muridili said police from the local police station and the Sedibeng district had accompanied Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to the taxi rank when the bust happened.

“When they arrived at the taxi rank, the taxi operators had stopped two unmarked police vehicles from leaving the rank,” said Muridili.