Decades of dispossession: indigenous Brazilians still battle for land

Three years after he was shot, indigenous chief Elpidio Pires cannot shake the smell of gunpowder.

“They came to kill me,” the 50-year-old Guarani-Nandeva Indian said as he pointed out a scar on his back.

The shooting, which occurred near Brazil’s border with Paraguay, was carried out by a gunman on behalf of a local landowner, Pires said.

The dispute was over land in the town of Paranhos, about 1,180km southwest of the capital, Brasilia.

“My brother-in-law was shot in the arm, and a woman was raped and had all her hair cut off,” he said of the attack.