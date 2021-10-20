Mamelodi gang wars | Residents speak of fear and terror

More residents have told how they live in fear as organised hits which claimed at least nine lives since August show no signs of a ceasefire

On Monday, SowetanLIVE (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-10-18-mamelodi-reels-as-gangsters-wreak-havoc/) reported on the rising death toll from what appears to be a gang war between rival criminal groups in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.



Since then, more residents have told how they live in fear as organised hits which claimed at least nine lives since August, show no signs of a ceasefire. Police seemingly have no urgent plan to arrest the deadly crisis that has gripped the nation’s capital. ..