Taxify driver lucky to escape with his life after cops allegedly open fire

A young Johannesburg Taxify driver is lucky to escape with his life after allegedly being shot by police, in an incident reminiscent of rapper Khuli Chana’s case.

Thando Dlamini from Cosmo City was on Friday languishing at the Helen Joseph hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound to his middle finger, with the bullet also piercing his stomach before exiting on the other side of his body.

The incident happened at a garage on Malibongwe Drive in Kya Sands, north of Johannesburg in the early hours of Thursday.

But unlike in the Khuli Chana case where the police had mistaken his car for that of criminals they were pursuing, Dlamini, 23, accused the cops of being trigger happy.

Speaking from his hospital bed on Friday, Dlamini said he was still shocked that the police opened fire on him without provocation.

“I was sitting in my car with one of the petrol attendants who is my friend while my phone was charging inside the garage. It was around 3am and as I got out of the car to check the phone in the garage, a shot rang out and I fell to the ground.

“It was completely quiet. There was no robbery taking place at the garage where you’d say maybe they were trying to shoot at the criminals. My car was not reported stolen or anything. It was dead quiet. They didn’t even fire a warning shot but aimed straight at me.

“One officer got out of the car with an R5 rifle and approached me. I asked him why he shot me and they told me they thought I was a criminal and was running away from something. They watched me lying there bleeding and ordered everyone not to touch me. They even said that they can’t touch me because they are not trained for it,” he said.