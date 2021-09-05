South Africa

Fiery taxi tree crash leaves six dead, five injured in Krugersdorp

05 September 2021 - 10:19
Aron Hyman Reporter
A horrific taxi accident in Krugersdorp left six people dead on Saturday.
Image: ER24

A horrific taxi crash into a tree in Krugersdorp left six people dead and five - including a child - seriously injured on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the accident happened at 7.30pm along Tom Muller Street. The taxi burst into flames after the crash.

ER24 and provincial government medical personnel dispatched to the scene found five people alive but seriously injured, including a young child.

An emergency medical helicopter was used to airlift the child to hospital.

The West Rand municipal fire department extinguished the blaze.

“There was nothing that paramedics could do for the six burnt victims. They were all declared dead on the scene,” said Vermaak.

“Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the incident,” he added.

TimesLIVE

