Horror crashes in KZN claim six lives

Six people were killed in separate crashes on KwaZulu-Natal roads on Monday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mackenzie said three people died when a minibus and truck collided on Khilimoni Road near Underberg. He said paramedics treated six patients at the scene.

“They were transported to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

The cause of the crash was not known at this stage and is being investigated by the police.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said three people were killed in a collision involving a Toyota Hilux and a heavy-duty vehicle on the N3 near Harrismith.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived at the scene on the national highway, near the Eetam off-ramp, to find the Hilux had collided in a T-bone fashion with the heavy-duty vehicle, leaving five occupants of the Toyota severely trapped in the wreckage.