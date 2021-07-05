South Africa

Horror crashes in KZN claim six lives

By TimesLIVE - 05 July 2021 - 12:51
Three people died when a minibus and truck collided on Khilimoni Road near Underberg, KZN.
Three people died when a minibus and truck collided on Khilimoni Road near Underberg, KZN.
Image: KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services

Six people were killed in separate crashes on KwaZulu-Natal roads on Monday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mackenzie said three people died when a minibus and truck collided on Khilimoni Road near Underberg. He said paramedics treated six patients at the scene.

“They were transported to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

The cause of the crash was not known at this stage and is being investigated by the police.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said three people were killed in a collision involving a Toyota Hilux and a heavy-duty vehicle on the N3 near Harrismith.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived at the scene on the national highway, near the Eetam off-ramp, to find the Hilux had collided in a T-bone fashion with the heavy-duty vehicle, leaving five occupants of the Toyota severely trapped in the wreckage.

Three people were killed in a collision involving a Toyota Hilux and a heavy-duty vehicle on the N3 near Harrismith.
Three people were killed in a collision involving a Toyota Hilux and a heavy-duty vehicle on the N3 near Harrismith.
Image: Emer-G-Med

“Three occupants were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on arrival, and two others were found in a critical condition,” he said.

Paramedics worked to stabilise them, using advanced life support intervention techniques, while rescue technicians cut them free from the wreckage using the jaws of life.

“Once free, they were transported by ambulances to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care,” said Van Reenen.

“A driver and single occupant of the heavy-duty vehicle suffered moderate injury and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further care.”

TimesLIVE

Pebetsi Matlaila strikes back at the pressure society puts on women to lose baby fat

"So what's with the unnecessary pressure society places us under to snap back right away," Pebetsi remarks.
S Mag
3 days ago

Settlement agreed to release ship that blocked Suez Canal

The owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday a formal settlement had been agreed in a ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound