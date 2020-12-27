'Drunk taxi driver killed nurse on her way to work': Limpopo health MEC furious

A nurse was killed on her way to work at Elim Hospital after an allegedly drunk minibus taxi driver crashed into her car in Limpopo.

Provincial health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said sister Susan Mulaudi — on her way to save lives during a public holiday — died on at the scene of the crash on Day of Goodwill.

Ramathuba said the taxi driver had allegedly spent the night at a local tavern.

“It is alleged that the taxi driver, aged 26, together with other four occupants [of the taxi] were from ... a tavern at Hamasakona village where they spent the entire night drinking alcohol. The taxi is from Gauteng and is back home for the festive season,” said Ramathuba.