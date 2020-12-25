Mom who lost all 3 children in horror taxi crash will spend Christmas helping feed the poor

The excitement of their voices upon opening their Christmas presents, the sparkle in their eyes at seeing the Christmas tree. As families unite to celebrate Christmas this year, one thing is missing for Odile Goodall – her three children.

The children perished in a tragic road accident on the Golden Highway near Soweto on March 11.

Aiden Goodall was in grade 1, Lashay was in grade 5 and Learyn was in grade 6. The children were among 12 people who died when the taxi they were travelling in collided with another vehicle.

The Goodall children loved this time of the year, but all that’s left for Odile is to hold on to the memories of the Christmas they shared last year.

“I remember it so well. They were so excited and could not wait to wake up and open their presents and get ready for church. The day was so pleasant and amazing, family being together.

“They could not stopping telling me how much they adore me. My son even told me one day that when he is grown up he wants a wife like me. I can still hear the excitement in the voices,” she said.