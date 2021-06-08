South Africa

Seven killed as truck and taxi collide on Cape Town’s west coast road

By Staf Reporter - 08 June 2021 - 13:15
Paramedics and rescue workers at the scene of a crash in which seven people died in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, on June 8 2021.
Image: ER24

Seven people were killed and 10 injured when a truck and a taxi collided on Cape Town’s west coast road on Tuesday.

Injuries ranged from minor to critical and the 10 people affected were taken to hospital, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The R27 in Melkbosstrand was closed while paramedics and rescue personnel tended to the injured.

“Medics found seven people, some still trapped inside the taxi, had sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

“Ten other patients were assessed and found to have sustained critical to minor injuries. The patients were treated and provided with advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

“One critically injured patient was airlifted to the hospital by the AMS Medical helicopter for urgent care.”

