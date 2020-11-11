South Africa

Seventeen hurt in multiple vehicle pile-up in Joburg

By Staff Reporter - 11 November 2020 - 10:37
The patients were treated for their injuries, and the seriously injured woman provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to a nearby hospital.
Image: ER24

Seventeen people were injured on Wednesday morning in a rear-end pile-up involving five light motor vehicles and a taxi on Cedar Road in Chartwell, northern Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “At 7.30am, ER24 paramedics and other services arrived to find five light motor vehicles and a taxi blocking one direction of the road. The passengers and drivers had climbed out of their cars and were seen walking around on the scene.

“Traffic had already begun to back up due to this incident.”

A woman in her 30s sustained serious injuries, while 16 other patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

TimesLIVE

