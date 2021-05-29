South Africa

Passenger killed, several injured, as taxi overturns in Durban

29 May 2021 - 10:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A commuter died when a taxi overturned on Umgeni Road on Saturday morning. File image
A commuter died when a taxi overturned on Umgeni Road on Saturday morning. File image
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

A commuter was killed and several others injured when a minibus taxi overturned on Umgeni Road in Durban on Saturday morning.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 7am to find injured passengers clambering to safety from the wreckage.

"A triage area was established on scene and the injured were treated and stabilised before being taken to various nearby hospitals for further medical care," he said.

"One commuter was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on arrival."

The cause of the crash is unknown. "It will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation," said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE

Five injured as taxi careens into Joburg store

Five people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed into a Johannesburg shop on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Cape taxi drivers putting their pay cheques in passengers' hands in new project to improve taxi industry

Around 1,000 Western Cape taxi drivers are putting their money where their driving skills are and opening themselves up to scrutiny from their ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...