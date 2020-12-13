Matric pupils killed in car crash after celebration

A matric celebration in North West ended badly when three grade 12 pupils died in an accident.

The provincial department said the three pupils from Rethusegile secondary school in Lethabong village near Rustenburg were with 14 other passengers in a taxi that was transporting them from a resort near Brits .

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the incident happened on Friday and the three pupils, Isaac Nkosi, 18, Tshepiso Moagi, 20, and Amogelang Diphoko, 20, were certified dead on the scene after their taxi overturned along the R511 road.

“Four learners are still in hospital receiving medical attention whereas seven of them have been discharged,” Malindi said.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said:

“They spent 13 years in our schools and we never anticipated to part ways with them in this manner. Currently we have established a team which will investigate the trip. We have another team that will work with the families to organize the preparations for the funeral.”