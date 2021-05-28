South Africa

Five injured as taxi careens into Joburg store

28 May 2021 - 10:51
A minibus taxi smashed into a shop in industrial Johannesburg on Thursday.
A minibus taxi smashed into a shop in industrial Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Netcare 911

Five people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed into a Johannesburg shop on Thursday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident occurred on the corners of Garland Street and Booysens Road in Ophirton late on Thursday afternoon when the taxi driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Netcare 911 and Fire Ops used hydraulic tools to free the entrapped driver.

He and four passengers sustained moderate injuries.

Once stabilised, all the patients were transported to hospital for further care, said Herbst.

TimesLIVE

15 injured in KZN taxi crash

Fifteen people were injured when a minibus taxi overturned on the N2 near Esikhawini, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Seventeen hurt in multiple vehicle pile-up in Joburg

Seventeen people were injured on Wednesday morning in a rear-end pile-up involving five light motor vehicles and a taxi on Cedar Road in Chartwell, ...
News
6 months ago

Child dies after being hit by taxi outside KZN school

A 10-year-old child died outside a KwaZulu-Natal north coast school after being struck by a taxi on Friday morning.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...