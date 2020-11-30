South Africa

Lockdown, accident fail to stop love

Soldier weds injured fiance in hospital

By Mpho Koka - 30 November 2020 - 07:39

A Pretoria man got married to his long time sweetheart in hospital after their wedding plans were initially  halted by Covid-19 imposed lockdown. Then  his fiancée later got involved in a horrific car crash.

But Siso Mzwandile Zwane, 33, of Winterveld north of Pretoria could not be held back any further. On October 23, while the love of her Mpho Nicoline Mabaso, 25, was still hospitalised the Sebokeng Hospital, Zwane took a gigantic step in a man's life and married her...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X