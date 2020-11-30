Lockdown, accident fail to stop love

Soldier weds injured fiance in hospital

A Pretoria man got married to his long time sweetheart in hospital after their wedding plans were initially halted by Covid-19 imposed lockdown. Then his fiancée later got involved in a horrific car crash.



But Siso Mzwandile Zwane, 33, of Winterveld north of Pretoria could not be held back any further. On October 23, while the love of her Mpho Nicoline Mabaso, 25, was still hospitalised the Sebokeng Hospital, Zwane took a gigantic step in a man's life and married her...