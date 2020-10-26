8 killed in Western Cape taxi crash

Eight people have been killed and 13 rushed to hospital following a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and another vehicle between Melkbosstrand and Philadelphia, in the Western Cape, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said when Philadelphia police responded to the crash on the M19 at around 8am, seven people had already been declared dead by paramedics, including the driver of the Suzuki sedan, who was later freed from the car using the jaws of life.

“According to reports, the taxi coming from the direction of Dunoon was picking up passengers and taking them to Melkbosstrand. On the Melkbosstrand road, one of the taxi's tyres burst, slamming the taxi into oncoming traffic [and] hitting another vehicle,” said Van Wyk.

“The driver of the other vehicle was declared dead on the scene and the jaws of life were used. The driver of the taxi was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”