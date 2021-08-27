Families struggle with heartbreak, financial burden after bus crash

Bereaved families of the DMJ bus horror smash are without means to bury and grieve their loved ones.

Tales of sudden financial distress and trauma emerged at a memorial service on Thursday for nine of the 30 victims from the King Sabata Dalindyebo villages at the Mthatha Stadium that was organised by the municipality.

While clerics prayed for strength and wisdom for the families, some of whom will cremate their loved ones this weekend, family members spoke of how they struggled to do the right thing and provide decent burials.

Speaking to Sowetan sister publication, the Dispatch, on behalf of the families, Nkosinathi Gawuzela, of Xhongorha village whose family lost two relatives, Ntombodidi Gawuzela, 39, and her last born Unabantu, 3, said no family was prepared for the heartbreak and financial costs.

“Only some deceased had funeral cover. No-one was prepared for this.

“We need all the assistance we can get. We are still coming to terms with this great loss. We do not know how we will bury them,” Gawuzela said.

He thanked the municipality for the memorial service.