Murder suspect hitched a lift from crime scene — with a police officer

An alert detective outsmarted a murder suspect who tried to escape from a crime scene by hitching a lift.

Northern Cape police said Sgt Essie Esterhuyse, the detective on standby at Kakamas police station, was alerted to a murder on Sunday evening. The woman had been stabbed and beaten to death.

Esterhuyse was en route to the crime scene when he was approached by an unknown male who jumped on the back of the bakkie, said police spokesperson Capt Nelis Prins.

Suspicions aroused, the detective decided to drive back to the police station to interview the hitchhiker.