Man on murder charge after girlfriend killed with axe

A 26-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend with an axe was arrested at a farm in Balfour in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

“It is alleged that the suspect, who is the boyfriend to the deceased, had an argument with her and assaulted her with an axe. She died on the scene,” police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said.

Mawisa said police found the body of the woman when they arrived at the scene. The man was arrested and charged.

The man is due to appear in the Seymour magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE