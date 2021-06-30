Second suspect in rape and attempted murder of Limpopo student held

The second suspect who was sought following the alleged kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a 21-year-old Vhembe TVET College student was yesterday arrested after he handed himself over to the police.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the victim was reportedly kidnapped from her rented room at Makwarela township in Thohoyandou by the two men who allegedly forced her into the boot of a car.

"She was later raped by one of the suspects and thereafter brutally chopped with sharp object at Ha-Maphaila village under Siloam policing area. She is still in hospital," he said.

Mojapelo added that both suspects, aged 25 and 28, will today appear in Dzanani magistrate's court on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

"The 25-year-old suspect, who is alleged to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend, will face additional charge of rape," he said.

The police said the suspects allegedly drove to Ha-Maphaila and stopped in the bushes where one of the suspects allegedly raped her.

"They then started chopping her with sharp object until she lost consciousness. Apparently thinking that the victim was dead, they then carried her and attempted to dump her in the bushes," said Mojapelo.

He said a community member noticed them and alerted other community members who immediately caught one of them and beat him up.

"At the time the other other suspect managed to escape. The police arrived and arrested the injured suspect.

The suspect was admitted in hospital under police guard.