Relief for top cop as Masilela's killers get life

Ngwenya said he was able to obtain information that Masombuka, who was identified as the ring leader, was hiding in Rustenburg.

Sgt Mthokozisi Ngwenya sat on the edge of his seat in the North Gauteng High Court’s gallery, listening intently as judge Papi Mosopa made his remarks on the sentencing of five men he found guilty of murdering Dumi Masilela.



There was a slight tinge of relief and satisfaction on Ngwenya's face as the life sentences were being read out for the five murderers of the Rhythm City star in 2017. It took four years of intense and diligent investigative work – countless trips between Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga – for Ngwenya to nail the five murderers. ..