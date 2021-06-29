South Africa

Gauteng traffic police pounce on ‘suspected serial killer in taxi industry’

29 June 2021 - 17:06
A suspected serial killer allegedly linked to killings in the taxi industry has been arrested. File photo.
A suspected serial killer allegedly linked to killings in the taxi industry has been arrested. File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni

A suspected serial killer allegedly linked to taxi-related killings is in custody following his arrest by Gauteng police and the Gauteng traffic police public transport intervention unit.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Monday in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, provincial traffic police said.

During his arrest, the suspect was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition.

The investigation into the suspect and his alleged role in taxi violence is ongoing. He is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition.

The Gauteng taxi industry has recently been hit by violent killings of taxi owners and operators.

According to police, the suspect has already been linked to a fatal incident outside the Pretoria pathology services in Tshwane last year, when a traffic officer and a police officer were injured. One person was killed in the incident.

Self-confessed killer wore his victim’s clothes to court

Xolisa Sojada, who found his victims through a Facebook page under a false name, has pleaded guilty to three murders.
News
2 weeks ago

'Ogre of the Ardennes' serial killer dies in French prison hospital

Michel Fourniret, one of France's most notorious serial killers, has died in a hospital jail, the public prosecutor said on Monday.
News
1 month ago

“The Gauteng traffic police commend the work of the members belonging to the public transport intervention unit and police in the province for acting swiftly to arrest the suspect linked to a series of killings in the taxi industry,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

“The Gauteng traffic police will continue to enforce law and order in the taxi industry without fear or favour. We are confident the investigation team will unearth more information to ensure the suspect receives a harsh sentence.

“We appeal to taxi operators not to take the law into their own hands by killing each other in an effort to resolve their conflicts.”

TimesLIVE

Double life sentences and 48 years for Glebelands killer

The Pietermaritzburg high court handed down two life sentences and 48 years behind bars to a Durban man deemed a hitman at the notorious Glebelands ...
News
3 months ago

DNA results backlogs delay justice

Grieving families have waited for two years for loved ones' remains
News
3 months ago

Police arrest 8, recover illegal firearm at funeral 'ritual' for alleged killer

Eight people were arrested at a Richmond cemetery on Saturday following complaints about spinning and firing guns at what is understood to have been ...
News
8 months ago

More arrests to come in Mtwalume 'serial killer' murders, says KZN police commissioner

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula says more arrests are imminent in connection with the Mtwalume murders
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...