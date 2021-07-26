Most wanted suspects arrested, more than 50 unlicensed firearms recovered

Gauteng police recovered more than 50 unlicensed firearms, including high calibre automatic rifles, and more than 680 rounds of ammunition during an operation at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the firearms and ammunition were suspected to have been used in serious and violent crimes.

This past week also saw more than 1,300 suspects arrested.

Masondo said officers collared two “most wanted” suspects from Olievenhoutbosch and 19 others. The group were found in possession of four AK-47 rifles, three R5 rifles, two pistols and ammunition.

In Bophelong, Sedibeng, a 36-year-old man was arrested after threatening his ex-wife with an unlicensed firearm.

“It is reported the suspect went to the house of his ex-wife, pointed at her with a firearm and ordered her to get into the vehicle. She managed to escape and alerted the police, who responded promptly,” Masondo said.

In Mamelodi East and Eikenhof two suspects were arrested with unlicensed firearms and live rounds.

Suspects were arrested for crimes including murder, rape, operating a shop without valid documents, possession of dagga, dealing in drugs, contravening the Disaster Management Act, driving under the influence of liquor, illegal immigration, possession of dangerous weapons, unlicensed firearms and ammunition, business robberies, house robberies and theft.

“These arrests and confiscations are a clear indication that criminals cannot do as they wish in our province, and that together with other law enforcement agencies we will continue to squeeze the space for criminals.

“We remain committed to creating a safer Gauteng and will continue to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms,” said acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni.

TimesLIVE