Alleged gang member stabs man to death at tavern

10 August 2021 - 09:10
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Two men, said to be members of the LVK and Money Lovers gangs, had an argument about gang leadership at Redirile township in Derby in the early hours of Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death at a tavern in a township near Rustenburg in the North West, police said on Tuesday.

The two men, who are allegedly members of the LVK and Money Lovers gangs, had an argument about gang leadership at Redirile township in Derby in the early hours of Sunday morning, Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.

“The victim reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the suspect in the head. The suspect allegedly retaliated and subsequently stabbed the victim who died at the scene,” Funani said.

The man is expected to appear in the Koster magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a murder charge.

