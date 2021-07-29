South Africa

'Hired assassin' arrested after taking cash from would-be victim

By Staff Reporter - 29 July 2021 - 09:39
The "assassin" asked for R5,000 cash in order to divulge details of the people who had hired him.
The "assassin" asked for R5,000 cash in order to divulge details of the people who had hired him.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 46-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and extortion.

Capt Christopher Singo said the man was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bloemfontein.

On Friday, the would-be victim was notified by a man that he had been hired to murder him.

“The hired assassin instead asked for R5,000 cash to divulge details of the people who had hired him.”

The victim contacted the authorities. 

The suspect was arrested after he received the agreed amount at the Mimosa mall.

TimesLIVE

Stellenbosch deputy mayor charged with murdering his friend and predecessor

The DA's deputy mayor in Stellenbosch, Nyaniso Jindela, his wife Unathi and a Kayamandi taxi owner appeared in the Stellenbosch magistrate's court on ...
News
1 month ago

Court hears ‘fantastical web of lies’ in ‘underworld plot to kill top cop’

State prosecutor pokes holes in story of fake grenade plan to trap and kill Nafiz Modack
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting