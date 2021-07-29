'Hired assassin' arrested after taking cash from would-be victim

A 46-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and extortion.

Capt Christopher Singo said the man was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bloemfontein.

On Friday, the would-be victim was notified by a man that he had been hired to murder him.

“The hired assassin instead asked for R5,000 cash to divulge details of the people who had hired him.”

The victim contacted the authorities.

The suspect was arrested after he received the agreed amount at the Mimosa mall.

TimesLIVE