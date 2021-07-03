Gauteng traffic police on high alert after more taxi violence

Gauteng traffic police have issued a stern warning to perpetrators of violence in the taxi industry.

This follows the arrest of four people on Thursday night by officers attached to the public transport intervention unit in Orlando, Soweto.

“The Gauteng traffic police is concerned by the ongoing violence in the taxi industry. It is hardly a week since the arrest of a suspect linked to serial killings in the taxi industry. The law enforcement authorities will not tolerate any lawlessness in the taxi industry as it threatens the lives of ordinary citizens,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

According to preliminary information, a shoot-out ensued between rival taxi associations, NANDUWE and WATA, over disputes on routes in Soweto that have resulted in minibuses being severely damaged by stones and hard objects.

Maremane said several people sustained injuries during the shoot-out.

“The incident took place at WATA offices in Soweto. The Gauteng traffic police responded swiftly and arrested the four suspects in Orlando and confiscated about four high calibre rifles.

“The suspects are expected to appear at Orlando magistrate's court shortly to face charges relating to attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and malicious damage to property,” he said.

Gauteng traffic police said they will continue to deal with perpetrators of violence in the taxi industry.

“The law enforcement authorities will be on high alert until the protracted conflict between the two associations is stabilised. Lastly, we wish all those injured during the shooting incident a speedy recovery,” said Maremane.

TimesLIVE