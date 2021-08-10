Woman in court for 'stabbing' her boyfriend to death

A 24-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Lulekani magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a piece of a broken beer bottle on Saturday night.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said allegation were that the woman from Majeje village in Phalaborwa got information that her boyfriend was with another woman near a liquor outlet in the area and she reportedly rushed there where she found him with an unidentified woman.

“An argument ensued and it is reported that the suspect stabbed the boyfriend with a beer bottle. The victim, aged 36, was certified dead by paramedics on the spot. The suspect later handed herself over to the police at Namakgale,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and urged community members to resort to lawful means when dealing with relationship challenges.

“Community members are warned against taking the law into their hands following this incident and must give the police space to handle the case unhindered,” she said.

The woman will face a charge of murder.