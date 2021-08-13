South Africa

Convicted murderer arrested for allegedly killing Leeuwkop prison official

13 August 2021 - 14:40
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Eunice Moloko, 50, was found dead at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre on Tuesday night.
Eunice Moloko, 50, was found dead at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre on Tuesday night.
Image: Supplied: Family

A man who is serving time for a previous murder has been arrested for allegedly killing a female official at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the 30-year-old man was arrested at the prison on Friday morning.

Warden Eunice Moloko, 50, was based at the medium A Covid-19 isolation site, where her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered with blood.

Makhubele said the suspect is serving time for murdering a woman in Durban in 2014.

He is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday next week.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was saddened at “this painfully disturbing incident”.

A departmental inquiry is under way.

TimesLIVE

Seventeenth person arrested in Cape Town 'nightclub turf war' saga

A seventeenth person alleged to have wrought terror as part of Cape Town’s nightclub turf war appeared in court on Tuesday.
News
4 months ago

Prison warder shoots friend before turning gun on himself

A correctional services warder fatally shot his friend before turning the gun on himself at a tavern on Sunday.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?