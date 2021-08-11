'Jealous' woman stabs boyfriend to death

Chabalala died on Saturday night in Majeje village, Limpopo, after the mother of his child allegedly stabbed him

A relative has described a 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death with a broken beer bottle allegedly by his girlfriend as "a dedicated cattle herder”.



Themba Chabalala died on Saturday night in Majeje village, outside Phalaborwa, Limpopo, after the mother of his child allegedly stabbed him, less than two hours after he had left his workplace...