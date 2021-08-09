South Africa

Man beats girlfriend to death with spade, hides her body under their bed

By TimesLIVE - 09 August 2021 - 14:27
A 30-year-old North West man fled to a different province after trying to conceal the murder of his girlfriend. File image
A 30-year-old North West man fled to a different province after trying to conceal the murder of his girlfriend. File image
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 30-year-old North West man fled to a different province after trying to conceal the murder of his girlfriend.

He is expected to appear in the Ganyesa magistrate's court on Tuesday, after being nabbed on Friday.

He lived with his girlfriend, 24, in Ganyesa. On Wednesday evening, he accused her of being seen at a shebeen in Vryburg, before beating her to death with a spade.

He covered her body with a blanket and pushed it under the bed.

The suspect then fled on Thursday to his brother’s place in Kuruman, Northern Cape.

He confessed to his brother.

“The matter was eventually reported to the brother’s landlord and the police in Kuruman, leading to the discovery of the victim’s body,” police said.

TimesLIVE

Three killed as gunmen storm home in Eastern Cape

An intensive search is under way for suspects who stormed into a home and opened fire on a family, killing three people and leaving three others ...
News
3 days ago

Man gets life for murder of a granny (85) at old age home

The Mpumalanga high court has sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment and 15 years after he was found guilty of murder and robbery of an ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting