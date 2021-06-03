South Africa

Organisation offers help for drug addicts

NPO partners with other NGOs to rescue desperate youngsters

03 June 2021 - 09:47
Mpho Koka Journalist

An anti-substance abuse non-profit organisation is looking for 19 drug addicts who want to come clean and get their lives back on track to join their rehabilitation programme.

World Changers Candidates (WCC) made the announcement at the launch of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Kwa-Thema, Springs, on the East Rand on Tuesday. World Anti-Drug Day is marked for June 26...

