Gift of the Givers asks for help for water crisis at hospitals
Replacement of valve affects supply
Bring more water bottles and cash donations to buy Jojo tanks and drill boreholes.
This is a desperate call by humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, which has stepped in to help as the water crisis threatens to cripple services at two Johannesburg hospitals...
