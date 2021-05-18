SebenzaLIVE

Guide to turning crisis into a business

Tumisang Nkwe lost his job and began writing study guides to help learners

18 May 2021 - 07:51
Mpho Koka Journalist

When Tumisang Nkwe’s accountancy internship was not renewed due to job scarcity, he used his writing skills to produce accounting, business studies and economics study guides for school learners.

Nkwe, 27, of Taung, in North West, is the founder and CEO of TANE Education – an academic publishing company...

