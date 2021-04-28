Abducted Lenasia teacher's body found in shallow grave

She was a teacher at Progress Primary School in Lenasia.

Police arrested her alleged killer, a 36-year-old security guard, on Tuesday evening, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

“It is reported that on Thursday 22 April 2021 at approximately 06h00 [6am], a 31-year-old woman was abducted from her home by two men. The suspects are alleged to have then driven off in the victim’s vehicle that was later found abandoned in Ennerdale,” said Masondo.

“The matter was reported to police and a detectives team was established, activating a search party in prioritising the case and search for the victim. On the evening of Tuesday April 27, the investigation led the team to a shack in Phumlamqashi, where one of the suspects was found. The suspect then pointed to the police a shallow grave inside the yard where the victim was buried.”

Masondo said a police search and rescue team and forensic experts were summoned and exhumed the body that was later identified by the family as that of the abducted Vanker.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine how the woman was killed. Police are still searching for the second suspect who is still at large,” said Masondo.