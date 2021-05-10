They can't bury, cremate bodies without certificate of competence
Funeral undertakers threaten shutdown
Funeral undertakers have threatened to embark on a nationwide shutdown of all department of home affairs offices from tomorrow because of the pinch small undertakers are feeling financially.
This, according to the body representing undertakers, is due to the department’s failure to amend its regulations on the certificate of competence (COC) that gives them the right to remove bodies from mortuaries, hospitals and forensic laboratories for burial...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.