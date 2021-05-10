They can't bury, cremate bodies without certificate of competence

Funeral undertakers threaten shutdown

Funeral undertakers have threatened to embark on a nationwide shutdown of all department of home affairs offices from tomorrow because of the pinch small undertakers are feeling financially.



This, according to the body representing undertakers, is due to the department’s failure to amend its regulations on the certificate of competence (COC) that gives them the right to remove bodies from mortuaries, hospitals and forensic laboratories for burial...